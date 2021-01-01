About this product

The leather toolkit made of genuine leather is a great travel product and organizer for someone on-the-go because it's small enough to fit in a go-bag or even within the nook of a large Cannador like the 6-Strain with nook. There are two large pockets for large items and three small vape-pen pockets within the toolkit. The toolkit wraps together using a button snap strap. There is a flap on the inside top of the toolkit that will keep your contents from falling out if you tip the toolkit upside-down. This is a quality hand-crafted product made by a leather company with over 100 years in business.