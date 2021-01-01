About this product

A cannabis security company based in Portland, Oregon, CannaGuard works to ensure all federal, state and local laws and regulations are met in dispensary, grow, and retail facilities catering to the medical and recreational use of marijuana. With a heavy focus on compliance first, we work and consult in all current and future marijuana-legal markets. While we are particularly well-versed in Oregon and Washington regulated adult use, we have spoken and worked with hundreds of cannabusinesses around the country.

Let us help you design a compliant security system to match your requirements and your budget.