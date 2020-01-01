CannaKids is a California-based brand with a focus on supplying medical cannabis oil tinctures and cannabis products to patients of all ages. The final product is a concentrate that contains a profile extremely similar to that of the actual flowers of the plant while remaining free of residual solvents and unwanted contaminants. All of our products are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, not tested on animals, Kosher certified, and lab tested for pesticides and residual solvents, microbiologicals, terpenes, and potency.