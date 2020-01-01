 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CannaKids is a California-based brand with a focus on supplying medical cannabis oil tinctures and cannabis products to patients of all ages. The final product is a concentrate that contains a profile extremely similar to that of the actual flowers of the plant while remaining free of residual solvents and unwanted contaminants. All of our products are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, not tested on animals, Kosher certified, and lab tested for pesticides and residual solvents, microbiologicals, terpenes, and potency.