  CannaKorp
CannaKorp

CannaKorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based technology start-up company that is simplifying and improving the experience for medical cannabis patients. CannaKorp has developed the world’s first single-use pod and vaporizer system delivering unprecedented quality, convenience and consistency. The complete system includes the ground-breaking vaporizer device, CannaCloud; single-use, dose-controlled pods containing pre-ground, lab tested cannabis called CannaCups; and an automated processing and filling machine, the CannaMatic. CannaKorp, Inc. was founded on care and commitment to MMJ patients and consumers, and is guided by a philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. Uniquely positioned to address a significant and important market need, CannaKorp is currently seeking investors and partners who share the its vision of bringing a revolutionary new approach to this rapidly expanding industry.