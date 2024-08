Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid known for its uplifting effects and complex flavor profile. A cross between the well known Blue Dream and Dream Star, Double Dream combines the est qualities of both its parents. Double Dream has a unique scent that blends sweet berry notes with earthy and herbal undertones. The flavor follows suit, offering a smooth, sweet taste with a spicy finish. Users often report a burst of uplifting and euphoric creativity, making it ideal for daytime use.

