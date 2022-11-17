About this product
Cannalicious Live Resin now available in 7.0 gram "Baller Jars."
Electric Lemon - Sativa
Tahoe OG X Blue Dream
Flavors: Lemon, Lime, Citrus
Aroma: Sour Lemon
Effects: Energizing, Creative, Cerebral, Tingly
Good For: Stress, Depression, Anxiety
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057