Lemon Topaz is an indica dominant hybrid cross of Lemon AK-47 and Bubblegum. Floral and earthy, with notes of bright citrus and fruity berries, Lemon Topaz is a delicate and delicious end of day strain said to be great for those suffering from chronic pain as well as stress and anxiety.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057