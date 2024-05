Love Potion is an arousing and uplifting sativa dominant strain created by crossing G-13 and Columbia Gold. Love Potion initially produces a energizing, mood boosting effects that send tingles throughout the whole body. This strain has a skunky lemon citrus aroma and a taste of tangy lemon with a hint of spicy skunk. Love Potion may relieve depression, fatigue, nausea, PMS, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and stress.

