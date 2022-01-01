About this product
MAC Shatter, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies - is an even-keeled hybrid shatter from Cannalicious Labs that produces a creative and uplifting effect. MAC has a sweet citrus flavor that is met with an earthy finish. This strain is said to relieve symptoms of stress and depression.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.