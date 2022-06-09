What to say about Master Kush.. This blissfully hazy indica provides full body relaxation and an enhanced sensory awareness which makes it a great option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, as well as chronic pain and insomnia. Pungent and earthy with notes of citrus and spice, Master Kush tastes great and makes food taste even better. Be sure to stock up on snacks, because Master Kush and the munchies definitely go hand in hand.