About this product
What to say about Master Kush.. This blissfully hazy indica provides full body relaxation and an enhanced sensory awareness which makes it a great option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, as well as chronic pain and insomnia. Pungent and earthy with notes of citrus and spice, Master Kush tastes great and makes food taste even better. Be sure to stock up on snacks, because Master Kush and the munchies definitely go hand in hand.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.