Medusa is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain created from a 3-way cross between Misty X White Widow X Skunk. Medusa carries an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries as well as a smooth and sweet flavor profile. This strain is said to leave the user with a clear sound head and a sedated body. Great for pain and sleep issues.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.