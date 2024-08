Ninja Fruit is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its balanced and uplifting effects. It's a cross between the potent Grapefruit Haze and Ninja OG strains, blending both indica and sativa qualities. Ninja Fruit is celebrated for its sweet, fruity, and citrusy aroma with subtle undertones of earthy pine. The flavor profile is equally enticing, often described as a mix of berry, tropical fruit, and a hint of tartness. Users often experience an initial cerebral buzz that promotes creativity, focus, and uplifted mood, characteristic of its sativa lineage. As the high progresses, it gradually transitions into a more relaxed and soothing body effect, indicative of its indica genetics. This makes Ninja Fruit a versatile option, appealing to both recreational and medicinal users.

Show more