The delicious Raspberry Cough is a sativa dominant strain created by crossing Cambodian Landrace x ICE that delivers a clear headed cerebral rush that will leave you alert and energized with a sense of focus and motivation. The taste of sweet earthy raspberries fill your mouth on the inhale followed by a herbal nuttiness on the exhale. Raspberry Cough may relieve asthma, chronic pain, cramps, MS, PTSD, depression, and fibromyalgia.

