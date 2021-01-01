Cannalicious Labs
Raw Distillate Dart 1.0g
About this product
Raw distillate is our pure and potent distillate with no added terpenes for flavor. Raw distillate is a perfect option for those who like to make their own, easily dosed infused treats. The THC is already activated and does not require any further decarboxilation. (conversion of THCa ->THC using heat) Save yourself time and the mess that comes with making infused butter or oil.
