Logo for the brand Cannalicious Labs

Cannalicious Labs

Raw Distillate Dart 1.0g

About this product

Raw distillate is our pure and potent distillate with no added terpenes for flavor. Raw distillate is a perfect option for those who like to make their own, easily dosed infused treats. The THC is already activated and does not require any further decarboxilation. (conversion of THCa ->THC using heat) Save yourself time and the mess that comes with making infused butter or oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!