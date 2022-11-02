We have taken the full plant power of our RSO and turned it in to an easy to use, easy to dose cannabis infused MCT tincture. Our NEW RSO Droppers can be ingested orally, sublingually (under the tongue,) or added to a food or drink of your choice. These little bottles harbor all of the therapeutic benefits of our RSO and the graduated dropper makes dosing a breeze.



Our Original Dropper has a mild cherry flavor profile and added terpenes for a hybrid enhanced experience. This product is great for pain and inflammation and a perfect option for those new to RSO and all of the therapeutic benefits it has to offer.

