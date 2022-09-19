Finally! An edible with the benefits of full plant medicine! Take out the guesswork and experience the power of RSO now in gummy form! Our Original RSO gummies come with a hybrid enhanced terpene profile and sweet cherry flavor. Think - Cherrylicious! These gummies were designed to nourish our bodies with the complete power of the cannabis plant. RSO Gummies are also made with nano-technology to provide fast-acting results!

