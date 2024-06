Toxic Punch is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing White Widow, Casey Jones, and Blueberry with an array of flavors such as berry, citrus, sweet honey, pine, and mint. Toxic Punch promotes a heady uplifting effect that melts into a slow relaxation that is sure to give you major munchies. Toxic Punch is said to be the perfect strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, mild cases of depression, chronic fatigue, insomnia, and chronic pain.

