Twisted Citrus is a mellow and creative hybrid strain with uplifting and euphoric effects, as well as a bright citrus flavor profile consisting of lemon, lime, sweet orange, pineapple, and grapefruit. Twisted Citrus also boasts a sweet and earthy cirtus aroma and is a great choice for anorexia, bipolar disorder, chronis pain, depression, fatigue, headaches, inflammation, stress, and nausea.

