About this product
White Runtz is a hybrid strain created by pairing Gelato and Zkittles.
This strain relaxes the body and is said to leave a tingling sensation from head to toe. The sweet aroma is paired with a piney flavor profile with hints of lemon. White Runtz is a great strain for those living with chronic pain.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.