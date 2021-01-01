About this product

A durable cast metal heat sealer, not a cheaply made plastic model. Designed to hold up in a production environment. Seals in one easy step and and works great with all of our bags. Power: 110V/60hz. Length: 8 inches/200mm. Sealing time 0-2 seconds depending on heat setting.

When we tested at a mid-range setting, our largest bag sealed in less than a second. Features: Low power consumption, adjustable heat settings, ready indicator light with an 8″ long sealing element. The compact design makes it easy to store when not in use. 2 extra heating elements and instruction manual are included in box.