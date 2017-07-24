About this strain
Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.
Cheese Quake effects
Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!