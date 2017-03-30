About this strain
Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.
Galactic Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
