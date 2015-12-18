About this strain
Qush is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain from TGA Genetics, who combines Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Space Queen. Bred for potency as well as flavor, Qush’s resin-packed buds radiate with sweet aromas of grape, cherry, and hashy spice. This tranquilizing strain has a way of calming worries and upset stomachs, but keep in mind that Qush can have a sedating, cloudy effect on the mind so consider saving this one for evenings and lazy days.
Qush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
