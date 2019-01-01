 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CannaPoint™

Enterprise Management Solutions for the Cannabis Industry

Enterprise Cannabis Solution
https://canna-point.com
About CannaPoint™

CannaPoint was developed specifically for the Cannabis industry targeting the Dispensaries that need Seed to Sale functionality. The system is Powered By NCR CounterPoint Retail System. The CannaPoint application integrates not only with NCR CounterPoint but many other applications designed by Mariner Business Solutions. This integration allows for the software to handle all the facets of the Cannabis Industry from Seed to Sale. CannaPoint software fits nicely into a multi facet environment where the operator may also have a Dispensary as well as multiple growing environments.