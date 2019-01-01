CannaPoint was developed specifically for the Cannabis industry targeting the Dispensaries that need Seed to Sale functionality. The system is Powered By NCR CounterPoint Retail System. The CannaPoint application integrates not only with NCR CounterPoint but many other applications designed by Mariner Business Solutions. This integration allows for the software to handle all the facets of the Cannabis Industry from Seed to Sale. CannaPoint software fits nicely into a multi facet environment where the operator may also have a Dispensary as well as multiple growing environments.