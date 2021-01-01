About this product
Black Cherry Fusion Canna50mg THC beverage is available at all The Dispensary and MYNT Dispensary locations in Nevada!
Punch now offers a Black Cherry Fusion beverage infused with 50 mg of THC. This organic, soy-free, gluten-free, corn syrup-free beverage is non-carbonated and contains all that you'd need to reach your own personal nirvana. CannaPunch infuses its beverages with Colorado's highest-quality THC; your chronic pain and bothersome anxiety don't stand a chance when pitted against this THC behemoth's levels of deliciousness and happiness. And to kick things up a notch, combine this black cherry infusion with a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream. It'll change your life.
About this brand
CannaPunch
CannaPunch's craft started in colorful Colorado since 2009. From the beginning, our mission has been to create the best cannabis-infused edibles on the market. We always hold ourselves and our process to the highest standards. We set ourselves apart from our competition by using only whole cannabis flowers to make our elixir which is then completely emulsified into our base ingredients. Our innovations are highly scientific and our unique approach to making edibles is what allows for great taste and a very consistent medicinal effect. We know that you will enjoy every sip!!