About this product
Grand Daddy Grape 50mg THC beverage is available at all The Dispensary and MYNT Dispensary locations in Nevada!
CannaPunch is proud to offer its Grand Daddy Grape beverage infused with 50 mg of THC. This non-carbonated, soy-free, gluten-free, corn syrup-free, and 100% organic drink comes direct from on high. The canna-sorcerers at CannaPunch have managed to distill nirvana into a single, grape-infused beverage that flattens pain and eliminated anxiety. Treat yourself to a day of bliss and euphoria unlike any other with this crazily delicious drink.
CannaPunch is proud to offer its Grand Daddy Grape beverage infused with 50 mg of THC. This non-carbonated, soy-free, gluten-free, corn syrup-free, and 100% organic drink comes direct from on high. The canna-sorcerers at CannaPunch have managed to distill nirvana into a single, grape-infused beverage that flattens pain and eliminated anxiety. Treat yourself to a day of bliss and euphoria unlike any other with this crazily delicious drink.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CannaPunch
CannaPunch's craft started in colorful Colorado since 2009. From the beginning, our mission has been to create the best cannabis-infused edibles on the market. We always hold ourselves and our process to the highest standards. We set ourselves apart from our competition by using only whole cannabis flowers to make our elixir which is then completely emulsified into our base ingredients. Our innovations are highly scientific and our unique approach to making edibles is what allows for great taste and a very consistent medicinal effect. We know that you will enjoy every sip!!