Grand Daddy Grape Lite 50mg THC beverage is available at all The Dispensary and MYNT Dispensary locations in Nevada!
The bright and bold flavors that come from a fresh grape shine through in this flavor-packed punch! Our all new Zero Sugar CannaPunch is a healthier option sure to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.
We use monk fruit and Isomalt to ensure a sweet taste from a healthy recipe! We also reintroduce Grandaddy Purp terps for an Indica leaning beverage. We’re sure that each sip will bring you closer to your happy place.
CannaPunch
CannaPunch's craft started in colorful Colorado since 2009. From the beginning, our mission has been to create the best cannabis-infused edibles on the market. We always hold ourselves and our process to the highest standards. We set ourselves apart from our competition by using only whole cannabis flowers to make our elixir which is then completely emulsified into our base ingredients. Our innovations are highly scientific and our unique approach to making edibles is what allows for great taste and a very consistent medicinal effect. We know that you will enjoy every sip!!