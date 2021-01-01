About this product
Pineapple Mango Delight 50mg THC beverage is available at all The Dispensary and MYNT Dispensary locations in Nevada!
CannaPunch is excited to offer its Pineapple Mango Delight infused with 50 mg of premium THC. This non-carbonated, 100% organic, gluten-free, soy-free, and corn syrup free beverage contains liquid nirvana. From the moment its pineapple flavoring dances across your palate, you know you're in for a treat. For a personalized ticket through the stratosphere, treat yourself to one of CannaPunch's most delicious creations. Leave behind that stress and anxiety; you're not going to need it.
CannaPunch's craft started in colorful Colorado since 2009. From the beginning, our mission has been to create the best cannabis-infused edibles on the market. We always hold ourselves and our process to the highest standards. We set ourselves apart from our competition by using only whole cannabis flowers to make our elixir which is then completely emulsified into our base ingredients. Our innovations are highly scientific and our unique approach to making edibles is what allows for great taste and a very consistent medicinal effect. We know that you will enjoy every sip!!