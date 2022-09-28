CannaPunch's craft started in colorful Colorado since 2009. From the beginning, our mission has been to create the best cannabis-infused edibles on the market. We always hold ourselves and our process to the highest standards. We set ourselves apart from our competition by using only whole cannabis flowers to make our elixir which is then completely emulsified into our base ingredients. Our innovations are highly scientific and our unique approach to making edibles is what allows for great taste and a very consistent medicinal effect. We know that you will enjoy every sip!!