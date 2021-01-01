Cannaseur®
CANNASEUR® One Weed Container – Walnut with an Additional Equipment Box
About this product
This model is perfect for any occasional smoker and regular smoker. The storage opportunities leave nothing to be desired! The cannabis can be stored in the glass under perfect conditions. An additional box provides enough room for the perfect storage of your very personal smoker equipment. E.g. grinder, leaves or papers.
