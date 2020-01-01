 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannassentials

Hand-Crafted, Farm to Table Goodness!

Fully climate controlled indoor greenhouses
Living soil
About Cannassentials

Grown in controlled environment greenhouses, drenched by the sun’s natural energy in conjunction with supplemented high-intensity lighting, our plants thrive in beyond organic living soil created by probiotic farming methods. This technique provides our plants with every essential micronutrient elements not found in conventional growing methods. The results are higher quality harvests, more fragrant bouquets and abundant terpene profiles. We are true farmers, working with nature, not bottles of store bought fertilizers. We developed our own proprietary mixes, crafted from only the highest quality and sustainable natural ingredients: teas and ferments; many made on our certified organic farm as we work towards creating a closed loop system with minimal unsustainable outside inputs. The earth is too important to us – NO artificial fertilizers or pesticides are EVER used. This system is called Living Organics, the creation of a symbiotic relationship between the soil, plant, farmer, you and the environment. Success is measured by our consistently top notch, award winning cannabis.