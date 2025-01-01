We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Cannatonic
Powered by the Plant
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
Concentrates
Pets
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
4 products
Ingestible
Relaxing CBD Oil Tincture - Cookie Infused
by Cannatonic
5.0
(
1
)
Ingestible
Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Infused
by Cannatonic
Ingestible
Natural CBD Oil Tincture - Unflavored 1000mg CBD
by Cannatonic
Ingestible
Extra Strength CBD Isolate Capsules - 2250mg
by Cannatonic
Home
Brands
Cannatonic
Catalog
Concentrates