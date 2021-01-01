About this product

For well-rounded nutrition, CannaVitee is a take one a day Multi-Vitamin which also contains 10mg of Nano Emulsified CBD per serving. These gummies offer essential vitamins and minerals appropriate for optimal daily care while providing the benefits from Endocannabinoid System. This formulation is safe, gentle, and effective, helping to aide in optimal daily endocannabinoid support. This formula and all of CannaTru's formulas are 100% THC-Free and Non-Psychoactive.



