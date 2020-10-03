About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
