Cannavore
Feed Your Senses
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
6 products
Wax
Pink Berry Wax
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gorilla Glue Wax 1g
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Grape Marmalade Wax
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blue Kush Breath Wax
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Rainbow Cookie Wax 1g
by Cannavore
THC 70.66%
CBD 0.21%
Wax
Animal Crackers Wax 1g
by Cannavore
THC 72.51%
CBD 0.17%
Home
Brands
Cannavore
Catalog
Concentrates