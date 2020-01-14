About this strain
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannavore
We Use the "Best-Tasting Bud on Earth"
What goes into our confections is just as important as the end result. We use extract made from TJ's Organic Gardens Durban Poison strain, awarded the "Best tasting bud on earth" by High Times Magazine.
