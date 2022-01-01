Pure Delta-8 crumble and wax is concentrated, high-potency extracts that deliver a powerful and relaxing sensation. The effects are immediate and long-lasting. It can be dabbed, vaped, or cooked. Our Delta-8 Extracts are potent and fast-acting! We offer both crumble and wax in Girl Scout Cookies, Clementine, Pineapple Express and Chem Dawg. Our extracts are made with pure Delta-8 and all-natural terpenes



