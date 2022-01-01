About this product
One (1 gram) Gram Delta-8 joints that are rolled with only our finest flowers ground up. Choose a variety and lay back as the work is done for you.
Strains Available:
Bubba Kush Light Dep | Cherry Chocolate Chip | Legendary | Lifter | Suver Haze | White CBG | Tangie CBG
Strains Available:
Bubba Kush Light Dep | Cherry Chocolate Chip | Legendary | Lifter | Suver Haze | White CBG | Tangie CBG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.