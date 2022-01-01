About this product
Delta 6a10a THC is a new cannabinoid very similar to Delta-8 THC. However, in comparison to Delta-8's relaxing and appetite stimulating effects, Delta 6a10a is more uplifting, mood boosting and increases concentration. These Lemon Lime gummies not only taste delicious but also pack a punch with 25 mg per square. Check out our website cannessentials.co for more information!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.