About this strain
Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry with All Spark OG to create this impressive strain. 5th Element produces huge yields of sticky buds that feature a powerful earthy, lemony smell and flavor. The effects are quite strong with a good mix of cerebral and body highs.
5th Element effects
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
