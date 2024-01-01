Description:

A fan favorite! The 4:1 ratio is the ideal balance of CBD and THC for daytime use. Relaxing without being excessively mind-altering. Like all our vapes, the 4:1 is made from hand-selected cannabis that's carefully extracted to capture the full spectrum of bioactive compounds. Additive-free for a clean and satisfying vaping experience.



Details:

Ingredients:

Cannabis oil



Package size: 1g cartridge



Typical dose: Use as needed



Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg



Total CBD: 544 mg



Total THC: 136 mg



Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.



Product Usage:

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.



Onset Time: 1-5 minutes

Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours

