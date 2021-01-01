About this product
Cannabis and Black Cumin seed combine to help heal your body and mind. Who says pain relief tinctures can’t help you feel less anxious too?
Thymoquinone, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound found within Black Cumin Seed Oil, works together with cannabinoids to provide extra strength pain relief. Calibrated to have 1mg of THC per dropper, Mend can also help provide anxiety relief better than a traditional, high dose THC tincture.
Use it daily to support recovery, combat pain, and relieve stress.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
