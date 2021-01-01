About this product
Stop wasting away drinking bad coffee and toxic energy drinks, Move is your new caffeine-free pick me up.
Move has a water soluble mix of CBD, nootropics, nutrients, and herbs that will keep you feeling sharp and focused throughout the day...with no nasty crash, jitters, or headaches.
Add it to any drink and stir. When caffeine just isn’t your friend, Move.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
