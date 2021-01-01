About this product
A low calorie, sugar-free combination of nootropics, herbs, and amino acids, carefully balanced with cannabinoids for clear-headed, powerful energy.
Noopept and Huperzine-A work with Sativa derived THC to provide stimulation, while CBD and L-Theanine keep you calm and focused.
Add to a beverage to aid in physical performance, whether for an early morning workout, late-night, or date night. You may get a little lit, in a good way.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
