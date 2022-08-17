The Premium Ceramic Disposable Vape Pen utilizes a low resistance ceramic heating element to deliver pure flavor and extended battery life. This disposable vape pen features a 0.5ml glass cartridge with a 1.2ohm resistance ceramic core. Guaranteed to be leakage-free, this high-quality disposable vape pen also features a Micro USB charging port for an extended lifespan.



Available in 4 different tip styles: Clear, White, Steel, and Low-Profile