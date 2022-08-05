The Pure Ceramic Cartridge represents a major step forward in the vape hardware space. These cartridges boast an integrated ceramic structure which means no glue! Ceramic parts are kiln-fused at 1,100 degrees to create a sealed, leak-proof heating chamber. In addition, the ceramic heating element means no cotton wick, and no burning. Oil surrounds and permeates directly into the ceramic heating coil, without using a cotton barrier. And of course, with an all ceramic design there are zero heavy metals! Elevate your cartridge game today with the Pure Ceramic technology!



This cartridge is available in 0.5mL and 1.0mL capacities and in Red or Blue colors.



Sold in boxes of 100 units.