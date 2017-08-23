Cascade High
Blueberry Haze
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
CascadeHigh's Blueberry Haze offers a floral arrangement of terpenes while delivering soothing and relaxing effects. Crossing Blueberry and Haze, this strain's killer genetics give Blueberry Haze a dreamy floral smell and blueberry flavors. On the first hit, relaxation flows through the body and all bad moods effortlessly melt away.
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!