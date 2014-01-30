Cascade High
Bubba Kush
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
CascadeHigh's sweet, earthy Bubba Kush offers a potent Indica experience that's one of the fruitiest Hybrids ever created. Derived from Bubble Gyum and OG Kush, Bubba Kush's medium buds provide an earthy perfume with pungent second sniffs, and a sweet taste to match. This strain melts away muscle aches and soothe worried nerves, making Bubba Kush perfect for relieving chronic pain and easing stress, anxiety or insomnia at night.
Bubba Kush effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
