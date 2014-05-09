Cascade High
Jedi Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
CascadeHigh's Jedi Kush offers a deep Indica experience, emitting strong diesel and skunky aromas upon first whiff. This strain unusually awakens both mind and body, covering the mind with a euphoria that leads into a flash of mental clarity, while eliminating any pain leftover in the body.
Jedi Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
226 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!