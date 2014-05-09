Loading…
Cascade High

Jedi Kush

Indica THC 18%

CascadeHigh's Jedi Kush offers a deep Indica experience, emitting strong diesel and skunky aromas upon first whiff. This strain unusually awakens both mind and body, covering the mind with a euphoria that leads into a flash of mental clarity, while eliminating any pain leftover in the body.

Relaxed
74%
Euphoric
53%
Sleepy
41%
Dry mouth
26%
Dry eyes
19%
Dizzy
7%
Stress
35%
Pain
34%
Anxiety
28%
