CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures
Durban Poison Tincture
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes !
• Strain Specific
• Amazing Taste
• Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle
• No added flavors
• Easy Sublingual Absorption
• Fast Acting
• Made with organic ingredients
• Clean, safe consumption method.
Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC
40 Servings per Bottle
200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle
Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
